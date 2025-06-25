Hyderabad Police Seize 45 Kg Ganja Worth ₹11.25 Lakh, Peddler Caught in Verna Car

Hyderabad: In a major breakthrough, the IS Sadan Police, in coordination with the South-East Zone Task Force, arrested a ganja peddler and seized 45 kilograms of dry ganja worth ₹11.25 lakh. The accused was intercepted while transporting the narcotic substance in a Hyundai Verna car at IS Sadan X Road, Hyderabad.

Peddler Identified as Car Driver from Yadadri

The accused has been identified as Janapala Harikrishna, a 28-year-old car driver residing in Peddakandukur village, Yadagirigutta mandal of Yadadri district. Acting on a tip-off, police teams set up surveillance and intercepted the vehicle on suspicion, leading to the seizure.

Also Read: Hyderabad Police Leads Awareness Drive in Vijay Nagar Colony on International Anti-Drug Day

Seized Property Includes Vehicle and Mobile Phone

During the search, officials recovered the following from Harikrishna’s possession:

45 kilograms of dry ganja

One Hyundai Verna car used for transportation

used for transportation One Samsung mobile phone

The contraband is estimated to be worth approximately ₹11.25 lakh in the illegal market.

Police Continue Crackdown on Narcotics

The operation was carried out around 10:00 a.m. on June 25. Officials confirmed that the accused was taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace the source and destination of the narcotics.

Law enforcement authorities have reiterated their commitment to cracking down on drug trafficking and urged citizens to report suspicious activities related to narcotics.