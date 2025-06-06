Hyderabad Police Step Up Security Ahead of Bakrid, CP C.V. Anand Conducts Surprise Inspections

Hyderabad: In anticipation of the upcoming Bakrid festival, the Hyderabad City Police have ramped up security measures across key areas of the city. As part of the preparedness efforts, several check posts have been established, and surveillance has been intensified to ensure a peaceful celebration.

CP C.V. Anand Inspects Key Check Posts Across the City

Sri C.V. Anand, IPS, Director General and Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, conducted surprise inspections at multiple check posts on Friday. The locations visited included Goshala Jia Guda, MJ Bridge, Hasannagar, and Bandlaguda check posts.

During his visits, he personally interacted with police personnel on duty, reviewed the situation on the ground, and examined the implementation of security protocols.

Directions Issued for Peaceful Festivities

Commissioner Anand issued several key instructions to officers and staff, emphasizing the need to maintain a peaceful atmosphere during Bakrid. He urged police teams to remain vigilant and take all necessary precautions to avoid any public inconvenience or disturbance during the festival period.

Public Cooperation Requested for Smooth Celebrations

In his statement, the Commissioner appealed to citizens to cooperate with the police and follow guidelines to ensure smooth and safe celebrations. “Our goal is to ensure that everyone enjoys the festival in a secure and harmonious environment,” he said.

Enhanced Surveillance and Checkpoints in Place

To bolster security, the Hyderabad Police have implemented enhanced surveillance, including CCTV monitoring, and have deployed additional personnel at sensitive locations. Checkpoints are focusing on vehicle screening, crowd management, and suspicious activity detection to preempt any untoward incidents.