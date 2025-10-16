Hyderabad Police Tighten Drunken Driving Checks; 12 Offenders Booked

Hyderabad: Continuing their efforts to curb road accidents caused by drunk driving, the Hyderabad City Police intensified checks across the Southeast Zone on Thursday night. A special enforcement drive was carried out under the supervision of senior officers at Champapet Signal within the limits of Santoshnagar Traffic Police Station.

The operation was led by Inspector Mohammed Asif, accompanied by SIs Venkatappa and Janardhan, along with the traffic enforcement team. During the checks, police booked 12 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol. All offenders will be produced before the Hon’ble Court for further legal proceedings.

Inspector Mohammed Asif urged citizens to act responsibly and avoid drunk driving, emphasizing that such behavior endangers not only the driver’s life but also the safety of others on the road.

The Hyderabad City Police have ramped up drunken driving checks both during the day and at night across major junctions. Officials reiterated that strict legal action will be taken against anyone found violating traffic safety norms.

Authorities have appealed to the public to cooperate with the ongoing enforcement drives and help ensure safer roads for everyone.