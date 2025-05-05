Hyderabad Police Warn Property Owners Amid Surge in Rental-Related Crimes

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad police have issued a warning to property owners following a spike in crimes linked to rental advertisements. Individuals posing as prospective tenants are reportedly using ‘To-Let’ boards as cues to gain access into homes, only to rob or physically assault unsuspecting residents—many of them elderly or living alone.

“These offenders scout residential colonies for properties with ‘To-Let’ signs. Once they find a target, they pose as renters and enter homes under the pretense of inspecting the space,” said a senior official from the North Zone police. Once inside, the imposters commit thefts or engage in chain snatching, he added.

Cybercriminals Exploiting Online Rental Listings

In addition to physical crimes, cybercrime officials have also reported an uptick in online scams involving rental properties. Fraudsters are impersonating tenants or agents on property listing websites, duping homeowners by sending fake identification documents and payment confirmations.

“They often build trust with the landlord using false credentials and then extract personal information or money under false pretenses,” said a Cyber Crime official. Several cases have been reported where property owners were cheated out of lakhs of rupees.

Police Advisory for Property Owners

Authorities have urged residents to exercise caution and adopt safer practices:

Avoid putting up physical ‘To-Let’ boards

Verify tenant credentials through official sources

Use only trusted and verified rental platforms

Never share personal or banking details online

Report any suspicious activity immediately to the police or Cybercrime Helpline at 1930

Growing Safety Concerns

As both offline and online threats grow, the police emphasized that preventing unauthorized access and avoiding unverified interactions is key. They further urged citizens to stay alert and rely on professional agencies or platforms to manage rental arrangements.

With increasing incidents across the city, residents are being reminded that vigilance is the first step in preventing crime.