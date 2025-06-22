Hyderabad

Hyderabad Policeman Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Anti-Drug Raid

In a tragic incident on Saturday night, a 38-year-old policeman from the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) passed away reportedly due to a cardiac arrest while participating in a raid at a residence in Jeedimetla, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Fouzia Farhana22 June 2025 - 10:49
Hyderabad Policeman Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Anti-Drug Raid
Hyderabad Policeman Dies of Cardiac Arrest During Anti-Drug Raid

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

HYDERABAD: In a tragic incident on Saturday night, a 38-year-old policeman from the Cyberabad Special Operations Team (SOT) passed away reportedly due to a cardiac arrest while participating in a raid at a residence in Jeedimetla, located on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

Policeman Collapses During Drug Raid Operation

Praveen Kumar, an officer attached to the Balanagar division of the Cyberabad SOT, was part of a team conducting a raid aimed at apprehending drug peddlers in the Jeedimetla area. According to police sources, while at the location, Praveen suddenly experienced severe chest pain and collapsed.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

His colleagues on the scene immediately responded and rushed him to the nearest hospital. However, upon arrival, doctors declared him brought dead.

Also Read: HYDRAA Commissioner Pushes for Fast-Track Completion of Patny and Prakashnagar Nala Works

The deceased officer’s body was later shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a postmortem examination. Further details are awaited as an official investigation is underway.

Praveen Kumar’s sudden death has cast a shadow of grief over the police department, especially among his colleagues in the Special Operations Team.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana22 June 2025 - 10:49
Back to top button