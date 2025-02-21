Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club Announces HPRC World Arena Polo Championship 2025

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Polo & Riding Club (HPRC), India’s premier composite polo facility, proudly announces the HPRC World Arena Polo Championship, set to take place from 24th February to 2nd March 2025. This prestigious tournament will be the largest international arena polo event ever held in India, featuring top teams from France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Luxembourg, the UK, the USA, and India.

International Teams to Arrive on 23rd February

The arrival of international teams and officials is scheduled for 23rd February, with all formal protocols commencing on the same day. HPRC has allocated 80 top-tier polo horses for the championship, which will be randomly assigned through a draw of lots on the evening of 23rd February, followed by horse trials.

The event will be supervised by an official Tournament Committee, ensuring the highest standards of competition and organization.

Matches to be Played Under Floodlights

A unique aspect of this championship is that all matches will be played under floodlights, offering a spectacular evening sporting experience. The match schedule and official timings will be released following the tournament draws on 24th February 2025.

Tournament Categories & Special Matches

The championship will be contested in three major categories:

Galaxy Cup

AMR Cup

Telangana Tourism Cup

Finals Schedule:

28th February 2025 – Galaxy Cup Final

– 1st March 2025 – AMR Cup Final

– 2nd March 2025 – Telangana Tourism Cup Final

Additionally, HPRC will host special exhibition matches, including:

International Women’s Arena Polo Match (before the Galaxy Cup Final)

(before the Galaxy Cup Final) The Best of Best Match (before the AMR Cup Final)

(before the AMR Cup Final) HPRC Cup (before the Telangana Tourism Cup Final)

The schedules for these exhibition matches will be confirmed on 24th February 2025, following the tournament draws.

Launch of Official Magazine & Tournament Merchandise

HPRC is excited to introduce the Official Tournament Magazine, providing detailed insights into the championship, team profiles, player statistics, and the legacy of polo at HPRC. The magazine will be launched during the event.

Additionally, Official Tournament T-Shirts, featuring exclusive designs representing the spirit of the championship, will also be unveiled.

Main Press Conference on 24th February 2025

A comprehensive press conference will be held on 24th February 2025, at 12:30 PM at HPRC. This will be a valuable opportunity for media representatives to interact with players and tournament officials, gaining insights into:

Team line-ups

Match schedules

Tournament highlights

Following the press conference, HPRC will host a special lunch for members of the media, players, and officials.

Special Thanks to Our Sponsors

This prestigious tournament would not be possible without the generous support of our esteemed sponsors. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to:

Telangana Tourism

Galaxy Impex

AMR

Deevyashakti Realty

Inhabit

Incred Wealth Management

Shrewsbury International School

Their dedication to promoting polo and equestrian sports in India is truly commendable, and we are honoured to have them as partners in making this championship a grand success.