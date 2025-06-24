Hyderabad Prepares for 2050: Expanded Metro, Roads & Smart Urban Growth Ahead

Hyderabad: As Hyderabad continues its rapid urban growth, city planning authorities are preparing for a transformative future. The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is expanding its jurisdiction from 7,257 sq km to 10,472 sq km, reflecting the city’s growth beyond the Outer Ring Road (ORR) toward the Regional Ring Road (RRR).

Currently home to 1.45 crore people, Hyderabad is projected to reach a population of 3 crore by 2050, according to HMDA estimates.

Comprehensive Mobility Plan in Progress

To address the growing urban demands, the state government and HMDA are working on a Comprehensive Mobility Plan (CMP), aimed at designing the city’s transport infrastructure for 2050.

The CMP report is expected to be completed by August 2025 .

. Preliminary work has begun with three sub-reports, including one on estimated public transport demand, which is already finalized.

Public Transport Backbone: RTC and Metro

Public transport remains a central focus. Every day, nearly:

10–15 lakh commuters use TSRTC buses

use 4–5 lakh passengers rely on the Hyderabad Metro Rail

Currently, the Hyderabad Metro spans only 69 km across three corridors. However, CMP projections highlight the urgent need for metro expansion to 629 km by 2050 to meet future demand.

Planned Metro Expansion:

Phase-II : 74 km

: 74 km Phase-IIB : 86 km

: 86 km Total planned metro network by 2050: 629 km

Focus on Roads, Flyovers, and Connectivity

In addition to metro expansion, the CMP includes:

Development of roads, flyovers, and major junctions

Special Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for priority infrastructure

for priority infrastructure Integration of minor, medium, and long-term solutions across the HMDA region

These improvements aim to enhance last-mile connectivity, ease traffic congestion, and support a sustainable transport ecosystem as the city expands toward the RRR.

Hyderabad’s Urban Vision: A Future-Ready Metropolis

With rapid population growth and a vast expansion of its geographical area, Hyderabad is poised to become a model metropolis by 2050. The proactive steps taken through CMP and HMDA’s master plan underscore the city’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility and smart infrastructure development.