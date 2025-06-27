Hyderabad Prepares for Muharram 2025 with Ashurkhanas Cleaned and Ready

Hyderabad: As the Islamic month of Muharram 2025 approaches, the Shia community in Hyderabad is making detailed preparations to observe the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain at Karbala. Religious sites, including key ashurkhanas across the city, have been cleaned and made ready for mourning rituals and processions.

Notable sites such as Aza Khane Zehra at Darulshifa, Badshahi Ashurkhana in Madina Building area, and Naal-e-Mubarak Ashurkhana at Pathergatti have been thoroughly cleaned and decorated.

Bibi Ka Alawa Gets a Makeover for Muharram Observances

The historic Bibi Ka Alawa, a central location for Muharram gatherings, has been freshly painted, and a protective shed has been erected to accommodate devotees and protect them from rain. The location is expected to draw large crowds, especially on Youm-e-Ashoora (10th Muharram), when the main Bibi ka Alam procession takes place.

Also Read: Turmeric Board Finally a Reality: Amit Shah to Launch Nizamabad Office

AIMIM MLC Mirza Riyaz Ul Hassan Effendi, who inspected the arrangements, confirmed that all necessary work has been completed in coordination with government departments.

“All arrangements are made for smooth conduct of Muharram programmes,” he said.

Shia Localities Across Hyderabad Prepare for Muharram 2025

Major Shia-populated areas in Hyderabad — including Darulshifa, Dabeerpura, Noor Khan Bazaar, Zehra Nagar, and Rein Bazaar — have begun installing alams (standards) and setting up ashurkhanas to hold majlis (mourning sessions) and special prayers.

The Shia population in the city is estimated to be over 4 lakh, with large communities in Old City, Moula Ali, Hayathnagar, Secunderabad, and Rajendranagar.

Global Participation Expected in Hyderabad’s Muharram Events

According to Hamed Hussain Jaffery, president of the Shia Youth Conference, thousands of people from around the world are expected to attend Muharram commemorations in Hyderabad.

“The alam will be installed after the moon sighting, and the main procession will be taken out on Youm-e-Ashoora,” he said.

Significance of Muharram and Ashura

Muharram, the first month of the Islamic Hijri calendar, holds deep significance for Muslims, particularly Shia Muslims. The Battle of Karbala, which occurred on the 10th of Muharram (Ashura) in 680 CE (61 AH), saw the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain, the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).