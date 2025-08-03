Hyderabad Proposes First-Ever Ropeway to Link Golconda Fort and Qutb Shahi Tombs

Hyderabad, renowned for its historic monuments, natural beauty, and warm hospitality, continues to captivate tourists from across the globe. Every visitor to Telangana harbors a desire to explore the City of Pearls. In a bid to boost tourism, the state government has fast-tracked several infrastructure and development projects, including ropeways, skywalks, cable bridges, and modernization of parks.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) is playing an active role by introducing a wide range of new initiatives. In collaboration with the Forest Department, new opportunities are being explored to diversify the tourism experience. The recent hosting of the prestigious “Miss World” event in Hyderabad has also catapulted the city onto the global stage, showcasing its unique culture and beauty to an international audience.

Tourism officials believe that without introducing new attractions, it’s not only difficult to increase tourist footfall but also challenging to encourage repeat visits.

After Charminar, the Golconda Fort remains one of the top attractions for visitors. However, the nearby Qutb Shahi Tombs often go unnoticed. HMDA is working on a proposal to connect these two iconic sites via Hyderabad’s first ropeway system, turning the historic tombs into a major tourist destination. Initial discussions between the Tourism Department and HMDA have already been completed.

To enhance boating experiences at Hussain Sagar Lake, plans are underway to introduce modern boats, as this remains a popular activity among tourists. Similarly, NTR Garden, maintained by HMDA, will be upgraded with new facilities for a better visitor experience.

For nature enthusiasts, new eco-tourism projects are being developed in collaboration with the Forest Department. Attractions such as the Nehru Zoological Park, Biodiversity Park, Vanasthalipuram Deer Park, KBR Park, and the Botanical Garden already attract large numbers of nature-loving visitors. The focus now is on expanding facilities and introducing special tourism packages at these destinations.

According to senior officials from the Tourism Department, detailed plans for the new initiatives will be unveiled in the coming months. Initially, work will begin on five to six major projects. Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has also directed authorities to develop Hyderabad into not just a world-class tourism hub, but also a pollution-free and environmentally friendly city.