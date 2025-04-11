Hyderabad: Protests Break Out Across City Against Waqf Amendment Act

Hyderabad: The city was gripped by widespread protests on Friday against the newly introduced Waqf (Amendment) Act, with citizens and organizations demanding its immediate withdrawal and terming it “unconstitutional.”

Demonstrations at Key Locations

Several protests erupted across Hyderabad, including major demonstrations at Mecca Masjid, where a group of youngsters led a rally raising slogans against the BJP and calling for the rollback of the amendment.

In Saidabad, locals staged a sit-in at Ujale Shah Eidgah, while members of Darsgah Jihad-o-Shahadat gathered at Darulshifa Grounds to voice their opposition.

Mass Rallies on City Outskirts

A significant protest rally was carried out at BHEL on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Hundreds of participants carrying national flags and placards marched to the Ambedkar Statue, demanding justice and constitutional protection for Waqf properties.

In Serilingampally, local residents also conducted a large rally echoing similar sentiments.

#Hyderabad : Protests were held at several locations in Hyderabad after Friday prayers with people participating in the rallies to register their protest against the #WaqfAmendmentBill2025. pic.twitter.com/voRYUlBO5E — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) April 11, 2025

Student Groups Join the Movement

The Students Islamic Organisation (SIO) staged a half-hour protest at Mehdipatnam, where protestors displayed placards and raised slogans against the Act. They condemned the amendment as a move to target a particular community.

Protests Reported in Multiple Areas

Reports of smaller protests emerged from Yakutpura, Mallepally, Shaheennagar, Amberpet, and other localities, indicating citywide discontent over the Waqf amendment.

Police Maintain Strict Vigil

In anticipation of protests, the Hyderabad Police had made elaborate security arrangements. Despite the city-wide demonstrations, no untoward incidents were reported, and all protests remained peaceful.