Hyderabad: Qurbani Animal Prices Surge Ahead of Eid al-Adha 2025

Hyderabad: As Eid al-Adha 2025 approaches, the prices of sacrificial animals, particularly goats and sheep, have witnessed a significant surge in Hyderabad. According to both traders and buyers, the increase ranges from 20% to 50% compared to last year.

Rising Transport Costs Drive Price Hike

One of the primary reasons behind the price rise is the increase in diesel prices, which has significantly raised transportation costs for livestock. With the growing demand for Qurbani animals as Eid nears, prices are being driven further upward.

Premium Breeds Fetching High Prices

The popular Nellore breed of sheep, known for its large size and height, is commanding prices up to ₹65,000 per pair. This is at least 20% higher than prices seen during Eid al-Adha 2024.

Key Animal Markets in Hyderabad

Major goat markets in Hyderabad include Ziyaguda, Nanal Nagar, and Mehdipatnam, where a large number of Qurbani animals are available for sale. These areas remain the go-to spots for buyers seeking a variety of breeds and price options.

Buyers Advised to Shop Smart

While the rise in prices is typical around Eid al-Adha, experts and frequent buyers advise the public to practice smart and timely purchasing to avoid overpaying. Bargaining, comparing prices across markets, and early purchases can help buyers find better deals.