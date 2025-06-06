Hyderabad Rain Brings Relief from Scorching Heat, Causes Traffic Snarls in Key Areas

Hyderabad: Several parts of Hyderabad experienced heavy rainfall on Friday evening, bringing much-needed respite to residents reeling under intense summer heat. Areas like Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, and Hitech City witnessed strong showers that disrupted normal traffic but cooled down the city.

Sudden Showers Surprise Commuters

The rain, which began unexpectedly in the evening, caught many commuters off guard. Motorists were seen drenched as they tried to find shelter from the downpour. Traffic slowed down in multiple locations due to reduced visibility and slippery roads.

Waterlogging Reported in Low-Lying Areas

Due to the intensity of the rain, water accumulated on several roads, causing inconvenience to travelers. Pedestrians and two-wheeler riders especially struggled to navigate through the waterlogged streets in parts of Banjara Hills and Hitech City.

Respite After Day-Long Heat

The city had experienced high temperatures through the day, making the evening showers a welcome relief. Residents expressed joy over the sudden change in weather, with many taking to social media to share pictures and videos of the rain-soaked streets.

Authorities on Alert

GHMC officials and traffic police were seen managing the situation in waterlogged areas. Citizens are advised to be cautious while commuting and avoid flooded roads until the water recedes.

The Meteorological Department has predicted chances of more scattered showers over the weekend in parts of Hyderabad.