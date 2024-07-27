Hyderabad Rain | City Braces for Extended Spell of Drizzle and Gloomy Skies Until August 2

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad continues to experience persistent drizzle and overcast skies, creating a chilly atmosphere that is expected to last until August 2. The maximum temperature on Saturday was around 28 degrees Celsius, with a humidity level of 74 percent.

For the past nine days, Hyderabad has been under a spell of continuous light rain and drizzle. Despite a brief respite with some sunshine the previous day, the weather has returned to being gloomy.

This prolonged wet weather has brought relief from the summer heat, which had often soared above 40 degrees Celsius earlier this year. However, it has also caused a significant drop in day-to-day temperatures, making evenings and early mornings particularly cold.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that these conditions will persist, with maximum temperatures expected to remain between 27 and 29 degrees Celsius until August 2.

The central regions of Telangana, including Kamareddy, Siddipet, Jangaon, Warangal, Hanmakonda, Sircilla, and Karimnagar, are also experiencing similar weather patterns with persistent rains on Saturday. Northern Telangana has not been spared either, enduring gloomy weather and consistent rainfall for the past nine days.

Despite the prolonged rain, no weather warnings have been issued by the IMD. The forecast indicates isolated light to moderate rain or thundershowers across Telangana, including Hyderabad, until August 2.

Residents are advised to stay updated with weather reports and plan accordingly to navigate the ongoing monsoon season’s ebbs and flows.