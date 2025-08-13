Hyderabad Heavy Rain Alert: Emergency Numbers Released for Residents

In view of the continuous rainfall in Hyderabad since this morning, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has been placed on high alert. Special control rooms have been set up for emergency services, where GHMC Commissioner Karnan Baldia is reviewing the situation from time to time. Continuous contact is being maintained with Zonal and Deputy Commissioners through video and teleconferences to ensure timely redressal of complaints.

Emergency Toll-Free Numbers:

NDRF: 8333068536

ICCC: 8712596106, 8712674000

HYDRA: 9154170992, 8712660600

Hyderabad Traffic Control: 040-278524482

Cyberabad: 8500411111

Rachakonda: 8712662999

Dial 100, 8712681241

TGSPDCL: 7901530966

RTC: 9444097000

Warangal Control Room: 8712685048

108 EMRI Control Room: 9100799129

DG Control Room: 8712681251

HMWSNW Control Room: 9949930003

Excise Control Room: 8712659607

GHMC Control Room: 8125971221

Fire Control Room: 9949991101

Hazardous Rain Likely for Next 36 Hours

According to the forecast by the Meteorological Department and GHMC, heavy to very heavy rainfall (80 to 150 mm) is expected in the city from the evening of August 13 to the evening of August 14. Citizens have been advised not to venture out unnecessarily, avoid waterlogged areas, and take all necessary precautionary measures.

This article has been prepared to provide important information to citizens and emergency response teams affected by the ongoing rains.