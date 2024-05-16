Hyderabad Rain: Heavy rains، strong winds gave relief to the citizens from the heat: Video

HYDERABAD: At around 12:00 in the afternoon, the sky became cloudy and suddenly it rained. There was heavy rain at some places in the city. However, the Meteorological Department has warned that there is a possibility of more heavy rain on Thursday evening.

Meteorological Department has predicted that Hyderabad is likely to receive heavy rain. In Hyderabad, the intensity of heat continued from morning, but the weather of the city changed from 1 pm.

In view of the forecast of heavy rain, the government has advised the people to be cautious. The Meteorological Department says heavy rain is likely to occur in some areas of the city.

Many areas of the city received rain in Kermanghat, Champapet, LB Nagar, Nagol, Dulsukh Nagar, Falknama, Tarban, Saeedabad, Santosh Nagar and Malikpet.

The Meteorological Department said that the rain in many parts of Hyderabad is likely to lead to rain in the entire city within a short time. The Meteorological Department said that there is a possibility of rain not only in Hyderabad but also in all the districts of Telangana. Meteorological department officials say that there is a possibility of rain in the respective districts in the next two hours.