Hyderabad Rain | Holiday Declared for Primary and Secondary Schools on September 2

Hyderabad: In response to the forecast of heavy rains and a red alert issued for Hyderabad district, a precautionary holiday has been declared for all primary and secondary schools on September 2.

This decision applies to schools across all managements, including Government, Aided, and Private institutions within the Hyderabad district. The holiday aims to ensure the safety of students amid adverse weather conditions.

Authorities have advised parents and guardians to stay informed about weather updates and ensure that children remain indoors during this period.