Hyderabad Weather: Heavy Rains Flood Streets, Yellow Alert Issued Across Telangana

Hyderabad: Heavy rainfall lashed Hyderabad city on Monday, leading to waterlogging in low-lying areas and major traffic disruptions across key routes. The downpour affected several neighborhoods, causing inconvenience to commuters and residents alike.

Weather Turns Cooler Amid Frequent Showers

The city has been experiencing a drop in temperatures over the past few days, with intermittent spells of sunshine followed by cloudy skies and rain showers. Monday’s rain added to the already wet conditions prevailing across the state.

Flooding in Low-Lying Areas, Traffic Takes a Hit

Due to poor drainage systems, several low-lying colonies and streets in Hyderabad were inundated. Traffic came to a standstill in parts of the city, prompting authorities to issue advisories and urge people to avoid unnecessary travel.

Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Districts

According to the Meteorological Department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected tomorrow in multiple districts including:

Mancherial, Peddapalli, Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Mahabubabad, Khammam, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Medchal, Ranga Reddy, Hyderabad, and Nagarkurnool.

Gusty Winds and Thunderstorms Predicted

Along with the rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging from 30–40 kmph are likely to occur, particularly in Nizamabad district, which is also under a heavy rainfall watch.

Yellow Alert Issued

In light of the expected weather conditions, the authorities have issued a yellow alert for the affected districts. Citizens are advised to stay indoors, secure loose items, and follow safety instructions issued by local authorities.

Authorities on Standby

Disaster response teams and municipal staff have been put on alert to handle emergencies and ensure swift drainage of rainwater in urban areas. The government has urged people to report waterlogging, fallen trees, or any weather-related damage immediately to helpline numbers.