Hyderabad: The heavy rains that hit the city on Friday night and Saturday evening led to significant inflows into Hussain Sagar Lake, causing the water level to rise.

As a result of this inflow, the lake is now filled to capacity. While the full tank level is 513.41 meters, GHMC officials reported that by 10:30 pm on Saturday, the water level had reached 513.51 meters, surpassing the full tank limit.