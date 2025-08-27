Hyderabad Rains: Train Services Paralyzed, SCR Cancels & Diverts Dozens of Trains: Check Full Details

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) has announced major disruptions in train services due to heavy rains and waterlogging on the tracks. Several trains have been cancelled, partially cancelled, diverted, or rescheduled because of waterlogging in the Bhiknur–Talmadla and Aknapet–Medak sections of the Hyderabad division.

Cancelled Trains:

On August 27, 2025, several trains including Purna–Akola (17684), Nizamabad–Tirupati Rayalaseema Express (12794), Karimnagar–Kachiguda (77650), Kachiguda–Nizamabad (77643), Medak–Kachiguda (57302), and Kachiguda–Medak (77603) were cancelled.

Similarly, on August 28, several trains on the Akola–Akot route (77607 to 77612) along with Medak–Kachiguda (77604), Bodhan–Kachiguda (57414), Nizamabad–Kachiguda (77644) will remain cancelled.

Partially Cancelled Trains:

Kachiguda–Medak (57301), Kachiguda–Karimnagar (77649), Kachiguda–Poorna (77605), Guntakal–Bodhan (57411), Visakhapatnam–H.S. Nanded (20811), H.S. Nanded–Medchal (77606), Mehboobnagar–Kachiguda (77642), and several other trains have been restricted to specific sections.

Train Diversions:

Long-distance trains have been diverted via Nizamabad, Armour, Karimnagar, Peddapalli, Warangal, Secunderabad, Vikarabad, Parli Vijnath, and Parbhani routes. Major diversions include Bhagat ki Kothi–Kachiguda (17606), Mumbai CSMT–Lingampally (17057), Okha–Rameswaram (16734), Narkhir–Kachiguda (17642), and several others.

Rescheduled Trains:

The Gotami Express (12738) Lingampally–Kakinada Port was rescheduled to depart at 11:30 pm on August 27 instead of 8:30 pm. Similarly, Kachiguda–Bhagat ki Kothi (17605), which was originally scheduled to depart on the night of August 27, will now leave at 6:00 am on August 28.

Railway authorities have appealed to passengers to check the latest train status before travelling, as further changes are possible depending on rainfall and track conditions.