Hyderabad: Raja Singh Slams GHMC for Removing BJP Hoardings While Ignoring AIMIM’s

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Raja Singh on Wednesday strongly criticized the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for what he termed as biased action against his party. He alleged that while GHMC swiftly removes BJP hoardings citing municipal regulations, it turns a blind eye to similar billboards installed by the AIMIM.

Questions Raised Over Civic Neutrality

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Singh posted images of AIMIM hoardings promoting an upcoming protest against the Waqf (Amendment) Act. He questioned whether different rules applied to different parties in Hyderabad.

“My question to the @GHMCOnline Municipal Commissioner, Municipal Administration Minister, and CM Shri @revanth_anumula garu: Why does GHMC immediately remove BJP hoardings citing rules but turns a blind eye when MIM puts up the same?” he wrote.

He further asked, “Are they running a parallel administration, or do they enjoy special privileges?”

Protest Meeting at AIMIM Headquarters

The hoardings in question pertain to a protest announced by AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi, scheduled to be held on April 19 at Darussalam — the party’s headquarters in Hyderabad. The protest is being organized under the leadership of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) president Khalid Saifullah Rahmani from 7 PM to 10 PM.

VHP Demands Ban on Waqf Protest

In a related development, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a memorandum to Telangana DGP Anjani Kumar, warning of alleged threats to Hindus under the guise of opposing the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

The VHP alleged that “Muslim extremist organisations” were conspiring to incite unrest and demanded that the state government disallow such protest gatherings.

“There are a large number of suspicious people in madrasas and mosques across Telangana,” the memorandum stated.

VHP Seeks Action Against “Extremist Elements”

The VHP also demanded strict action against individuals allegedly hoisting ISIS flags in Hyderabad and urged the government to identify and deport Bangladeshi and Rohingya immigrants. The group accused AIMIM leaders of inciting “Muslim fanaticism” and called for stringent monitoring of religious activities.

As the debate over the Waqf (Amendment) Act intensifies, political and communal fault lines in Telangana are becoming increasingly pronounced.