Hyderabad: Real Estate Builder Dies by Suicide Over Financial Distress

In a tragic incident, a real estate builder in Hyderabad died by suicide after reportedly facing severe financial difficulties. The incident took place in Sai Priya Colony under Injapur limits, highlighting the growing distress in the real estate sector.

Builder Marris Venkateshwarulu Leaves Suicide Note Blaming Financial Struggles

The deceased has been identified as Marri Venkateshwarulu (47), a resident of Prashanth Hills Colony in Meerpet, where he lived with his wife and two children. According to the police, Venkateshwarulu left behind a suicide note in which he cited heavy financial losses due to a slump in the real estate market as the reason for taking the extreme step.

Real Estate Collapse Leads to Tragic End

Venkateshwarulu, once an active builder in Hyderabad’s real estate scene, had been under immense financial pressure in recent months. The decline in property demand and rising debts reportedly left him in a state of emotional and economic turmoil.

On Thursday, he went to his flat in Sai Priya Colony, Injapur, and died by hanging. His suicide note clearly stated that he was ending his life due to the unbearable financial crisis.

Police Register Case Based on Wife’s Complaint

Following the discovery, local police registered a case based on a complaint filed by Venkateshwara’s wife. Investigations are currently underway to confirm the circumstances and details mentioned in the suicide note.

Increasing Suicides in Real Estate Sector Raise Alarm

This is not the first incident of a builder dying by suicide in Telangana. The real estate sector has been witnessing increasing distress, especially post-pandemic and amid fluctuating market conditions. Industry experts and psychologists warn that mental health support and financial counseling should be made accessible for struggling entrepreneurs.