Hyderabad Real Estate Sees 8% Dip in Residential Property Registrations

Hyderabad: Residential property registrations in Hyderabad witnessed an 8% year-on-year (YoY) decline in March 2025, according to Knight Frank India’s latest report. However, on a month-on-month (MoM) basis, registrations saw a 6% increase, indicating short-term recovery momentum.

Despite the fall in registration volume, the total value of homes registered grew by 5% YoY and 14% MoM, suggesting a shift in buyer preference towards high-value homes. The report covers key areas including Hyderabad, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Rangareddy, and Sangareddy districts.

Premium Home Demand on the Rise

Registrations of properties priced above ₹1 crore rose by 17% YoY, accounting for 19% of total transactions in March 2025 — up from 15% a year ago. In contrast, homes priced below ₹50 lakh, which still form the bulk of the market, saw a 14% YoY drop in registrations.

Knight Frank India observed that premium homes contributed significantly to the overall transaction value, with a 33% YoY increase in the ₹1 crore-plus category.

Larger Homes Gaining Popularity

The appetite for spacious residences also appears to be rising. Homes measuring over 2,000 sq ft accounted for 16% of total registrations in March 2025, up from 13% in March 2024. Meanwhile, the majority (68%) of registered units were in the 1,000–2,000 sq ft range.

The trends indicate that while budget-friendly homes continue to dominate in volume, the Hyderabad market is increasingly leaning toward larger, high-end residential units.

