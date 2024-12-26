Hyderabad

Hyderabad Records Light Rain as Clouds Dominate the Sky

The minimum temperature was predicted to hover around 20°C. Interestingly, both the minimum and maximum temperatures during the day remained nearly the same, ranging between 20°C and 22°C.

Syed Mubashir26 December 2024 - 02:35
Hyderabad: The city experienced overcast skies today, with light drizzles reported in some areas. The sun made occasional attempts to peek through the thick dark clouds. In the midst of winter, the ongoing holiday season has brought excitement to those celebrating Christmas. On Wednesday, light rainfall of 1 to 2 millimeters was recorded in a few parts of the city.

The Meteorological Department has forecast that this weather pattern will likely persist until December 29. According to the Telangana State Forecast and the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain or drizzles accompanied by occasional thunderstorms are expected in some parts of Telangana until December 29. In Hyderabad, dense fog or light rain is anticipated during the early morning hours.

Syed Mubashir26 December 2024 - 02:35

