Summer Takes a Pause: Hyderabad Records Slight Cooldown, But This Area Scorches at 37.8°C

Hyderabad: The city experienced a slight respite from the rising summer heat on Monday, as temperatures dipped by two degrees compared to Sunday. The morning and evening weather was notably cooler, though the afternoon still saw an increase in heat.

Hyderabad’s Maximum Temperature

According to weather monitoring teams, Hyderabad recorded a maximum temperature of 32.6°C, a drop from the 34.6°C logged the previous day. However, several districts across Telangana continued to experience high daytime temperatures.

Adilabad recorded the highest temperature in the state at 37.8°C, followed by Medak at 37.4°C. Other districts such as Bhadrachalam (36.6°C), Nizamabad (36.3°C), and Khammam (35°C) also reported significant heat levels.

Meanwhile, night temperatures remained high in most parts of the state. Hanamkonda recorded 21°C, while Adilabad saw 20.7°C. Medak, however, remained the coolest district on Sunday night, registering a low of 16°C.

In Hyderabad and its suburbs, Hayathnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 18°C, while Patancheru saw 19.7°C.

Maximum Temperatures (°C) on Monday in Telangana:

  • Adilabad: 37.8
  • Medak: 37.4
  • Bhadrachalam: 36.6
  • Nizamabad: 36.3
  • Khammam: 35
  • Hyderabad: 32.6

Minimum Temperatures (°C) on Sunday Night:

  • Medak: 16
  • Nalgonda: 20.4
  • Ramagundam: 20.6
  • Adilabad: 20.7
  • Hanamkonda: 21

Meteorologists expect temperatures to fluctuate in the coming days as Telangana moves deeper into the summer season. Residents are advised to take necessary precautions to cope with the rising heat.

