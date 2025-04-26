Hyderabad: Rescue Mission at SLBC Tunnel Stalls as National Agencies Withdraw Amid Rising Tensions

Hyderabad: The ambitious 64-day rescue operation at the SLBC tunnel has come to a halt after national rescue teams, including specialized units from the Indian Army and Navy, were withdrawn due to escalating border tensions and the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Rescue Mission Incomplete, Fate of Six Workers Uncertain

The withdrawal of the elite teams has left the mission unfinished, with the fate of six missing workers still unknown. Approximately 120 personnel from the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) remain on-site, conducting wrap-up operations and continuing the debris clearance efforts that have been ongoing for more than two months.

Folow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Tunnel Remains a Dangerous Zone

The rescue teams have been working to extract the mangled remains of the tunnel boring machine, which was crushed during the catastrophic roof collapse. The wreckage is being moved to a scrap yard located outside the tunnel. However, the most challenging part of the mission remains unresolved — addressing the massive sludge and boulders that inundated the tunnel during the collapse.

A critical 43-meter section near the tunnel’s endpoint has been declared a “no-go zone” due to the hazardous conditions.

Chief Minister to Review Situation Post Japan Tour

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, currently returning from an official visit to Japan, is expected to review the rescue situation and make a critical decision on the future of the tunnel operations. The entire administrative machinery leading the rescue efforts awaits his directive.

Also Read: Hyderabad Students Protest in Ghatkesar Engineering College After Warden Allegedly Records Girls’ Private Videos

Expert Committee Formed to Chart Next Steps

In a significant development, a 13-member technical committee has been established to assess the situation and suggest a future course of action. An expert panel constituted on Friday will submit its recommendations by May 5.



The panel’s focus will include evaluating whether excavation of the sealed 43-meter stretch is feasible, determining safe excavation methods, and devising solutions for the shear zones identified in the incomplete parts of the tunnel.

Massive Tunnel Project at a Standstill

The SLBC tunnel project, spanning 44 kilometers, still has approximately 9 kilometers left to be excavated. Critical sections remain to be dug from both the Srisailam and Dindi reservoir sides. The tunnel is vital for providing irrigation water to nearly four lakh acres of farmland, making the completion of this project crucial for the region’s agricultural future.