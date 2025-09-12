Hyderabad: Revenue Officials Take Over EF Garden Function Hall

Hyderabad: Revenue authorities, with heavy police security, took possession of the EF Garden function hall in Himayatnagar on Thursday. The property is located opposite Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda.

According to sources, the land belongs to the government but was being used illegally for running a function hall. A case had already been registered in this matter, and the dispute had been pending before the Supreme Court for several years. Recently, the apex court delivered its judgment, declaring the land as government property.

Following the court’s order, revenue officials led by the Himayatnagar Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) carried out the operation and officially took the property under government control in the presence of police forces.

Tension in Hyderguda Over Function Hall Seizure



An argument broke out between AIMIM leaders and the police in Hyderguda when officials moved to seize MA Garden Function Hall, located opposite Apollo Hospital, Himayatnagar.



During the operation, local leaders of the AIMIM objected to the move. However, the police brought the situation under control, allowing the revenue team to complete the takeover without major disturbance.