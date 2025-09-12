Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Revenue Officials Take Over EF Garden Function Hall

Revenue authorities, with heavy police security, took possession of the EF Garden function hall in Himayatnagar on Thursday. The property is located opposite Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda.

Photo of Mohammed Zubair Mohammed Zubair12 September 2025 - 00:22
Hyderabad: Revenue Officials Take Over EF Garden Function Hall
During the operation, local leaders of the AIMIM objected to the move

Join WhatsApp

Folow Facebook

Subscribe YouTube

Follow Instagram

Hyderabad: Revenue authorities, with heavy police security, took possession of the EF Garden function hall in Himayatnagar on Thursday. The property is located opposite Apollo Hospital in Hyderguda.

According to sources, the land belongs to the government but was being used illegally for running a function hall. A case had already been registered in this matter, and the dispute had been pending before the Supreme Court for several years. Recently, the apex court delivered its judgment, declaring the land as government property.

Following the court’s order, revenue officials led by the Himayatnagar Mandal Revenue Officer (MRO) carried out the operation and officially took the property under government control in the presence of police forces.

During the operation, local leaders of the AIMIM objected to the move. However, the police brought the situation under control, allowing the revenue team to complete the takeover without major disturbance.

Tags
Photo of Mohammed Zubair Mohammed Zubair12 September 2025 - 00:22
Photo of Mohammed Zubair

Mohammed Zubair

Back to top button