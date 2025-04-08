Hyderabad Road Accident: Car-Truck Collision Near Genome Valley Leaves 2 Dead, 5 Injured

Hyderabad: In a tragic road accident near Genome Valley’s Lalgadi area on the National Highway, two people lost their lives and five others were injured following a collision between a Tata Safari SUV and a truck on Monday evening.

Vehicle Loses Control and Crashes into Truck

According to police sources, the Tata Safari was traveling from Siddipet to Hyderabad when the driver lost control of the vehicle, which then crashed into the central divider. The SUV jumped the median and collided with an oncoming truck, resulting in a fatal impact.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Victims Identified

The deceased were identified as Raju, a resident of Wargal in Siddipet district, and Sharoon from Mararipally. Reports indicate that the SUV was carrying six passengers, while the truck had three occupants at the time of the incident.

Also Read: Hyderabad’s 7-Foot Bus Conductor Battles Work Challenges Due to Height

Injured Shifted to Hospital

Emergency services quickly responded to the scene, and the injured were transported to a nearby hospital for medical treatment. One of the injured victims is said to be in critical condition, according to hospital sources.

Investigation Underway

The police have registered a case and initiated an investigation into the accident. Preliminary findings point to overspeeding and driver fatigue as possible causes of the mishap.