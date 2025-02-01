Hyderabad: Road Safety Campaign Launches with Helmet Distribution at Government High School

Hyderabad: As part of the “Ride to Safety Campaign,” ICICI Lombard General Insurance, in collaboration with TRAX S Society – a Road Safety NGO based in Delhi, organized a Road Safety Awareness Workshop and distributed 200 helmets at the Government High School, Yosufguda, Hyderabad.

The event aimed to raise awareness about road safety and promote the importance of helmet usage among students and their parents.

Helmets Distributed to Students and Parents

On the occasion, 200 helmets were distributed: 100 helmets for the students and 100 for their parents or guardians. This initiative is part of the ongoing efforts to encourage road safety among the community, especially among two-wheeler riders.

Event Graced by Distinguished Guests

The event was attended by several key figures, including the Special Chief Guest Rahul Hegde, DCP of Hyderabad, and the Chief Guest K. Hari Prasad, ACP (West Zone). Aradhana Jain, Project Head of TRAX S Society, addressed the gathering and highlighted the positive impact of the “Ride to Safety” campaign in reducing two-wheeler road accidents in India. She shared that the number of two-wheeler road accident deaths had reduced significantly, from approximately 50 deaths per hour in 2020-2021 to 19 deaths per hour in 2023-2024.

Inspiring Speeches and Road Safety Advocacy

Rajeesh Neemkar, Project Officer of TRAX S Society, presented an overview of the “Ride to Safety” campaign, focusing on the importance of safer roads for children. The Special Chief Guest Rahul Hegde, DCP Hyderabad, and Chief Guest K. Hari Prasad, ACP (WZ), both delivered motivational speeches to the students, parents, and guardians, encouraging them to prioritize safety on the roads. Madam P. Parameshwaramma, Head Mistress of Government High School, also spoke about the significance of wearing helmets for both riders and pillion riders.

Appreciation for Efforts in Road Safety Awareness

Rahul Hegde, K. Hari Prasad, and Madam P. Parameshwaramma expressed their gratitude to TRAX S Society for their continuous efforts in road safety awareness and thanked ICICI Lombard General Insurance for providing the helmets.

Helmets Distributed and Group Photo Session

Following the workshop, the helmets were distributed to the students, their parents, and guardians. The event concluded with a flag-off and a group photo session, where students and their parents proudly wore their helmets, symbolizing their commitment to road safety.

For more details, please contact: Aradhana Jain

Project Head (Hyderabad)

TRAX S Society

Mobile: 7674999959