Hyderabad Schools to Remain Closed from August 8–10, Students Set for 10 Holidays This Month

In August 2025, students in Hyderabad and across Telangana will enjoy a series of holidays on account of various important festivals and national events. These holidays include both public and optional holidays, giving families a chance to spend quality time together and celebrate their religious and cultural traditions.

Telangana schools are preparing for two important holidays this week:

Friday, August 8 has been declared an optional holiday for Varalakshmi Vratham, a festival traditionally observed by married women to pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families.

has been declared an for Varalakshmi Vratham, a festival traditionally observed by married women to pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families. Saturday, August 9 will be a public holiday on the occasion of Rakhi Purnima, which celebrates the bond of love and protection between siblings.

In addition to this week’s breaks, schools in Telangana will remain closed for the following major festivals and national observances later this month:

Date Holiday Significance August 15 Independence Day Commemorates India’s freedom from British rule August 16 Shri Krishna Ashtami Celebrates the birth of Lord Krishna August 27 Vinayaka Chavithi Marks the birth of Lord Ganesha

Bonus Sundays

There are five Sundays in August 2025, on which schools and government offices will also remain closed. This brings the total number of holidays in August to 10.

It’s essential to understand the difference between general (public) holidays and optional holidays. While general holidays are observed by all schools and government institutions across the state, optional holidays may or may not be observed depending on the school’s discretion.

To avoid confusion, parents and students are advised to confirm any optional holidays with their school administration in advance.

The month of August offers not just a welcome break from academic routines but also a valuable opportunity to celebrate cultural traditions, strengthen family bonds, and reflect on the nation’s rich heritage.