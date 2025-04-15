Hyderabad Sees Spike in Unsold Homes, Bucks National Real Estate Recovery Trend

Hyderabad: Once among the hottest property markets in India, Hyderabad has now emerged as the only major metro where unsold housing inventory has sharply increased—both in the affordable and luxury segments.

According to the latest report from Anarock, a leading real estate consultancy, the affordable housing sector (homes priced under ₹40 lakh) across India saw a 19% drop in unsold inventory in the past year—from 1.40 lakh units in Q1 2024 to 1.13 lakh units in Q1 2025.

However, Hyderabad bucked the trend with a 9% rise in unsold affordable housing stock, which grew from 1,660 to 1,815 units. Similarly, the city also saw a 6% rise in unsold luxury housing stock, defying the nationwide recovery witnessed in other metros like Bengaluru, Chennai, and Pune.

Affordable Housing Recovery Led by Bengaluru and Chennai

City-wise, Bengaluru led the recovery with a steep 51% drop in unsold affordable homes, followed by Chennai with a 44% decline. Other cities like NCR, MMR, Pune, and Kolkata also saw significant reductions ranging between 11% and 28%.

In contrast, Hyderabad was the only city among the top seven metros to record a rise in unsold affordable homes—highlighting a potential dip in demand or market mismatch in the segment.

Luxury Segment Also Sees Mixed Trends

In the luxury housing segment, Chennai and Pune were the only cities to show a decline in unsold stock—down by 4% and 11%, respectively. Cities like NCR, MMR, Kolkata, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, however, registered an increase.

Pandemic Fallout Still Lingers

Commenting on the trends, Anuj Puri, Chairman of Anarock Group, noted that the affordable housing sector was hardest hit by the pandemic, with its sales share falling from 38% in 2019 to 18% in 2024, and its supply share dropping from 40% to 16% in the same period.

“However,” he added, “a 19% dip in unsold inventory across India suggests end-user demand is still intact.”

Table: City-wise Change in Unsold Affordable Stock (Q1 2024–Q1 2025)