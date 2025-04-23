Hyderabad Sees Surge in E-Cigarettes and Vapes on Educational Campuses

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a disturbing trend as banned substances like e-cigarettes and vapes continue to penetrate school and college campuses, raising serious concerns among parents, educators, and law enforcement.

Digital Platforms Fuel the Spread of Illegal Vapes

According to the Telangana Anti-Narcotics Bureau (TGANB), individuals involved in the illegal sale of e-cigarettes and vapes are leveraging digital platforms to expand their reach.

Encrypted apps like WhatsApp, Snapchat, and Signal are being used to coordinate deals, while digital payments and mobility services help dealers evade detection by police.

Students Turn Dealers: A Rising Campus Crisis

Officials have revealed that not only are students the primary consumers, but some are now turning into distributors of these banned products within their educational institutions.

In one notable case, a WhatsApp group with nearly 500 participants was formed, where vapes and banned e-cigarettes were advertised and sold directly to minors and youth.

Payments were made online and often routed through the bank accounts of the dealers’ family members, further complicating law enforcement efforts.

TGANB Cracks Down with Raids and Arrests

In response, the TGANB has intensified operations, launching special drives across Hyderabad. These have led to multiple arrests and seizure of significant quantities of illicit e-cigarettes and vapes.

Authorities are also collaborating with schools and colleges to boost awareness through campaigns and educational programs aimed at prevention.

Call to Action for Parents and Students

The TGANB is urging students, teachers, and parents to stay vigilant and report any suspicious activity related to drug use or sale of banned vaping products.

Reports can be made via:

📞 Toll-Free: 1908

📱 Mobile: 8712671111

📧 Email: [email protected]