Hyderabad Sees Surge in Viral Fever and Dengue; OPDs Overflowing, Children Most Affected

Hyderabad: The city is witnessing a rise in infections such as viral fever and dengue. More than 3,000 outpatients are being reported daily at Fever Hospital, OGH, and Gandhi Hospital, with most patients being children.

According to doctors, most affected children show symptoms of mild to high fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, runny nose, and sometimes rashes. A few patients are being treated as suspected dengue cases.

Dr. AG Al-Shammi, Senior Resident Medical Officer at Fever Hospital, said, “Viral fever cases have increased. Around 900 to 1,200 patients come from Hyderabad and surrounding districts every day. Most recover within three to four days after outpatient treatment.”

Similarly, OPDs at Gandhi Hospital and Osmania General Hospital have seen a significant rise in patients. In view of the growing influx, In-charge Superintendent and Additional Director of Medical Education Dr. N. Wani directed that outpatient timings be extended from 8:30 am to 1:30 pm.

Currently, OGH and Gandhi Hospital receive over 2,000 patients daily, most presenting symptoms of viral fever, dengue, or chikungunya.

Director of Public Health Dr. B. Ravinder Naik has urged the public to take precautionary measures against vector- and water-borne diseases, including malaria, dengue, chikungunya, typhoid, and gastro.