Hyderabad Set for Local Body MLC Elections

Hyderabad: All arrangements have been finalized for the much-anticipated Hyderabad Local Body MLC Election, marking the end of a 22-year-long run of unanimous elections in the district. The polling will be held tomorrow, April 23 (Wednesday), from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, at the GHMC headquarters, through ballot voting.

First Contest in Two Decades

This election is drawing significant attention as it is the first time in 22 years that polling is being conducted, breaking a long tradition of uncontested elections in Hyderabad’s local bodies.

The AIMIM and the BJP are facing off in this key election. Mirza Riyaz-ul-Hasan is contesting from AIMIM, while Gautam Rao is BJP’s candidate. Despite lacking sufficient numbers, the BJP has decided to contest for the first time, making the election competitive.

Voter Profile

A total of 112 voters will cast their votes:

81 GHMC Corporators

31 Ex-officio members (MPs, MLAs, and MLCs from Hyderabad district)

Separate polling booths have been arranged at the GHMC headquarters:

One for corporators

One for ex-officio members

Party Strength in Numbers

AIMIM : 50 members (41 corporators + 9 ex-officio)

: 50 members (41 corporators + 9 ex-officio) BJP : 24 members (18 corporators + 6 ex-officio)

: 24 members (18 corporators + 6 ex-officio) Congress : 14 members (7 corporators + 7 ex-officio)

: 14 members (7 corporators + 7 ex-officio) BRS: 24 members (15 corporators + 9 ex-officio)

Counting and Supervision

Counting of votes will take place on April 25 (Friday), also at the GHMC headquarters. A dedicated team comprising a micro-observer, a counting supervisor, and two assistants has been appointed to oversee the process.

Election Timeline Recap

Notification Issued : March 28

: March 28 Last Date for Nominations : April 4

: April 4 Scrutiny of Nominations : April 7

: April 7 Withdrawal Deadline : April 9

: April 9 Polling Date : April 23

: April 23 Counting of Votes: April 25

With the political balance delicately poised and parties eager to make a mark, all eyes are now on the polling day.