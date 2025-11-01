Hyderabad Set to Become India’s ‘Creativity Hub’, Says Minister Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and Industries Duddilla Sridhar Babu said the State government is working to position Hyderabad not just as an IT capital but as the country’s emerging “Creativity Hub”.

He was speaking at the inauguration of IndiaJoy 2025 on Saturday, organized by the State government in collaboration with the Telangana VFX, Animation and Gaming Association (TVAGA) at the Hyderabad International Convention Center.

“Hyderabad now represents a space where technology, storytelling, and design intersect, and this blend will shape the city’s next phase of growth,” Sridhar Babu said.

The Minister invited animation studios, gaming developers, and creative entrepreneurs to partner with the government in setting up a Creative Futures Fund, an Esports Academy, and initiatives to support women creators and startups in the digital media sector.

Sridhar Babu noted that the government intends to act not merely as a regulator but as a co-creator and enabler for the VFX, animation, gaming, and digital content ecosystem. He said that infrastructure projects such as the Image Tower, the AI Innovation Hub, and the proposed AI City will reinforce Hyderabad’s global standing. The Image Tower, designed with international-standard production and post-production facilities, is expected to be operational next year.

Urging young artists and developers to ground their work in empathy, diversity, and Indian identity, Sridhar Babu said Hyderabad is ready to lead in software, gaming, visual effects, digital art, and creative storytelling. The inaugural session was attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting; Dil Raju, Chairman, Telangana Film Development Corporation; actor Teja Sajja; cinematographer Senthil Kumar; TVAGA President Rajiv Chilaka, and senior representatives from the media and gaming industries.