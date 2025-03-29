Hyderabad Shaken Again: Gunfire Incident at Gudimalkapur Expo

Firing Incident: Hyderabad Shaken Again, Chaos in Gudimalkapur

Panic at Gudimalkapur Expo as Man Opens Fire

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad was left in shock once again as a sudden gunfire incident occurred this afternoon at the Gudimalkapur Expo around 2 PM. According to preliminary reports, a shop owner unexpectedly fired a gun into the air, triggering chaos among the attendees.

Expo Visitors Flee in Fear

The gunshot echoed throughout the Expo premises, causing panic and forcing visitors to run for safety. Eyewitnesses reported that people scrambled out of the Expo grounds, fearing for their lives. The unexpected event disrupted the otherwise peaceful environment of the event.

Reason Behind the Gunfire Still Unknown

Police officials arrived promptly at the scene and began their investigation. As of now, the motive behind the shop owner’s sudden decision to fire remains unclear. Authorities are questioning witnesses and the shop owner to ascertain the cause.

Investigation Underway

Officials have confirmed that there were no injuries reported during the incident. Further details are awaited as the police continue their probe. The authorities have assured the public that strict action will be taken against any unlawful activities.

Stay tuned for more updates on this developing story.