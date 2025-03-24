Hyderabad Shock: Brake Failure Causes DCM Truck to Crash into Motorists!

Hyderabad: At least four people, including a woman, sustained injuries after a DCM truck crashed into motorists waiting at a traffic signal in Habsiguda on Monday morning.

The accident led to severe vehicle damage and traffic congestion in the area.

Accident Details

According to the police, the DCM truck collided with three bikes, injuring three men and a woman. The driver of the truck claimed that a brake failure led to the accident. The injured victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Traffic Disruption and Police Action

Following the accident, there was a traffic slowdown on Habsiguda road. The traffic police arrived at the scene and, with the help of a crane, removed the damaged DCM truck to clear the road. Authorities have registered a case and are investigating the incident further.

Safety Concerns and Road Accidents

This accident highlights the dangers of vehicle brake failures and the importance of regular vehicle maintenance to prevent such mishaps. Road safety advocates are urging authorities to conduct stricter vehicle inspections to ensure public safety.