“Hyderabad Shock: Doctor and Realtor Caught with 10 Kg Deer Meat, Horns in Car”

Hyderabad: In a startling case of wildlife crime, the Tolichowki police apprehended two individuals — a doctor and a realtor — for illegal possession of deer meat and horns.

The accused were identified as Dr. Mohd Saleem Moosa (47), an MBBS doctor, and Mohd Iqbal Ali (48), a realtor. Acting on credible information, police intercepted their vehicle (AP09BT4716) and recovered 10 kilograms of deer meat and three pairs of deer horns hidden inside.

Both men, along with the seized material, were handed over to the Forest Department for further investigation into possible links with illegal hunting and trade in wildlife products.

Authorities confirmed that the possession, trade, or transport of deer meat and horns is a direct violation of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and carries stringent punishments. Police have urged citizens to remain vigilant, assist in safeguarding wildlife, and immediately report any information about hunting or trafficking of prohibited animal products.

Accused Details:

Dr. Mohd Saleem Moosa (47): MBBS Doctor, Flat No. 502, Mawin Classic, Sabza Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad

MBBS Doctor, Flat No. 502, Mawin Classic, Sabza Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad Mohd Iqbal Ali (48): Realtor, R/o. 11-4-444, Bazarghat, Nampally, Hyderabad

This shocking bust has sparked outrage among wildlife activists, who are demanding strict action to deter such illegal activities in the city.