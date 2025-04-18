Hyderabad Shock Incident: Engineer Electrocuted in Shamshabad Mango Orchard

Hyderabad: In a heartbreaking incident, a 27-year-old software engineer from East Godavari district, Andhra Pradesh, lost his life after getting electrocuted while plucking mangoes at a farm in Peddashpur, Shamshabad, on Thursday.

The deceased, K Chetan Reddy, was a native of Anaparthi and had been working in a software company in Hyderabad. He had recently married six months ago and was residing in the Tallagadda area of the city.

Tragic Turn During a Casual Visit

According to police, Chetan had accompanied his wife to Bhaskara Engineering College in Moinabad, where she was appearing for a competitive exam. After the exam, while en route to her hometown Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district, the couple stopped at a mango farm in Peddashpur.

The couple entered the farm to pluck mangoes when the tragic incident occurred. Chetan reportedly accidentally touched a live electric wire while exiting the farmland and was electrocuted on the spot.

Despite efforts from locals and farm caretakers, Chetan had succumbed to injuries before help could arrive.

Police Investigation Underway

The Shamshabad police have registered a case and launched an investigation to determine whether negligence played a role in the fatal accident. Authorities are also verifying if proper safety measures were in place at the farm.