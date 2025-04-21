Hyderabad Shock: Woman Poisons 4-Year-Old Daughter, Attempts Suicide in Bachupally

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching murder-suicide attempt in Bachupally, a woman allegedly consumed poison and administered it to her four-year-old daughter due to ongoing health issues and emotional distress.

While the child succumbed to the poisoning on Sunday, the mother remains in critical condition at a private hospital.

Who Are the Victims?

The woman has been identified as Namburi Krishna Pavani (32), a resident of Aditya Garden Apartments, Bachupally, where she lived with her husband Sambasiva Rao and daughter Jeswika (4).

According to police reports, Krishna Pavani had been suffering from chronic health problems for several years. Despite undergoing treatment, her condition reportedly showed no signs of improvement, leading her to take the extreme step.

Details of the Murder-Suicide Attempt

On April 18, in a state of distress, Pavani allegedly mixed a poisonous substance in a soft drink, which she consumed and also gave to her daughter Jeswika. Both mother and child began showing signs of poisoning shortly afterward.

Out of fear, Pavani delayed informing her husband, only revealing the incident the next day. Upon learning of the situation, Sambasiva Rao immediately contacted the Bachupally police and rushed both to a private hospital in KPHB Colony.

Child Succumbs, Mother Battles for Life

While Krishna Pavani is still undergoing treatment in the ICU, little Jeswika’s condition worsened, and she was shifted to another hospital. Unfortunately, she died on Sunday morning while receiving treatment.

Police Launch Investigation

The Bachupally police have registered a case under relevant sections and have launched an investigation into the incident. Officials are also exploring the psychological condition of the mother and the nature of the health issues she was battling.

Growing Mental Health Concerns

This tragic incident once again highlights the importance of mental health awareness and timely intervention. Experts urge families to seek psychological counseling and community support in situations involving prolonged illness or emotional distress.