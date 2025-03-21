Hyderabad Shocker: 2-Year-Old Run Over by Car Due to Careless Driving

A heartbreaking incident took place in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, where a two-year-old girl lost her life due to negligent driving. The incident occurred on March 16 at Vaddepalli Enclave when the toddler, identified as Adriti (2), was playing on the road.

Toddler Run Over by a Car

According to reports, Adriti was sitting on a speed breaker while playing when a driver, unaware of her presence, accidentally ran over her with his car. The impact left the child critically injured.

కారు డ్రైవర్ నిర్లక్ష్యం.. 2 ఏండ్ల చిన్నారి మృతి



హైదరాబాద్ – కూకట్‌పల్లి వడ్డేపల్లి ఎంక్లేవ్లో ఈ నెల 16న ఆద్రితి (2) అనే చిన్నారి ఆడుకుంటూ రోడ్డుపై ఉన్న స్పీడ్ బ్రేకర్ పై కూర్చుంది, ఇది గమనించకుండా ఒక వ్యక్తి కారు చిన్నారిపై నుండి తీసుకెళ్ళాడు



దీంతో తీవ్ర గాయాలపాలైన ఆ… pic.twitter.com/s70gvfQiul — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) March 21, 2025

Also Read: Prithviraj Sukumaran: “Malayalam Cinema is Going Through an Extraordinarily Good Phase”

Rushed to Hospital but Succumbs to Injuries

After sustaining severe injuries, Adriti was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, leaving her family devastated.

Road Safety and Awareness Concerns

This tragic incident highlights the importance of cautious driving, especially in residential areas where children often play. Authorities and residents urge drivers to remain vigilant and follow traffic safety guidelines to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.

Investigation Underway

Local police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details regarding the driver’s negligence and legal proceedings are expected soon.