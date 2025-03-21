Hyderabad Shocker: 2-Year-Old Run Over by Car Due to Careless Driving
A heartbreaking incident took place in Kukatpally, Hyderabad, where a two-year-old girl lost her life due to negligent driving. The incident occurred on March 16 at Vaddepalli Enclave when the toddler, identified as Adriti (2), was playing on the road.
Toddler Run Over by a Car
According to reports, Adriti was sitting on a speed breaker while playing when a driver, unaware of her presence, accidentally ran over her with his car. The impact left the child critically injured.
Rushed to Hospital but Succumbs to Injuries
After sustaining severe injuries, Adriti was immediately rushed to the hospital for emergency treatment. Despite medical efforts, she succumbed to her injuries on Thursday, leaving her family devastated.
Road Safety and Awareness Concerns
This tragic incident highlights the importance of cautious driving, especially in residential areas where children often play. Authorities and residents urge drivers to remain vigilant and follow traffic safety guidelines to prevent such heartbreaking accidents in the future.
Investigation Underway
Local police have initiated an investigation into the matter. Further details regarding the driver’s negligence and legal proceedings are expected soon.