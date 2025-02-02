Hyderabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fire Incident at Balanagar

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Balanagar on Sunday. The incident has raised concerns, with authorities investigating the case from all possible angles.

Burnt Body Found Inside House in Balanagar

The deceased, identified as Srinivas (32), was employed at a chemical factory in the Rudraram industrial area. According to reports, locals noticed smoke coming from his house and immediately alerted the fire department. Firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguished the blaze, and discovered Srinivas’ burnt body inside the house.

Police Suspect Possible Suicide, Probe Underway

Preliminary investigations suggest that Srinivas might have doused himself with fuel before setting himself ablaze. It is suspected that as he ran inside the house, the flames spread, causing the fire to engulf other belongings. However, authorities are keeping all possibilities open and are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of death.

Police Investigation Continues

The Balanagar police have registered a case and are gathering evidence to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a case of foul play. Further details are awaited as forensic experts and officials continue their probe.

