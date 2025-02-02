Hyderabad

Hyderabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fire Incident at Balanagar

A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Balanagar on Sunday. The incident has raised concerns, with authorities investigating the case from all possible angles.

Fouzia Farhana2 February 2025 - 17:21
Hyderabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fire Incident at Balanagar
Hyderabad Shocker: 32-Year-Old Man Found Dead in Fire Incident at Balanagar

Hyderabad: A 32-year-old man was found dead under mysterious circumstances in his house in Balanagar on Sunday. The incident has raised concerns, with authorities investigating the case from all possible angles.

Burnt Body Found Inside House in Balanagar

The deceased, identified as Srinivas (32), was employed at a chemical factory in the Rudraram industrial area. According to reports, locals noticed smoke coming from his house and immediately alerted the fire department. Firefighters rushed to the scene, extinguished the blaze, and discovered Srinivas’ burnt body inside the house.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Police Suspect Possible Suicide, Probe Underway

Preliminary investigations suggest that Srinivas might have doused himself with fuel before setting himself ablaze. It is suspected that as he ran inside the house, the flames spread, causing the fire to engulf other belongings. However, authorities are keeping all possibilities open and are conducting a thorough investigation into the cause of death.

Also Read: Hyderabad Fire Breaks Out in a Building Near Kishan Bagh Crossroads

Police Investigation Continues

The Balanagar police have registered a case and are gathering evidence to ascertain whether it was a suicide or a case of foul play. Further details are awaited as forensic experts and officials continue their probe.

Stay Updated for More News

For the latest updates on this case and more Hyderabad crime news, stay tuned.

Tags
Fouzia Farhana2 February 2025 - 17:21

Related Articles

Musi Rejuvenation Project: Telangana Govt to Give Rs. 25,000 and Double-Bedroom Homes to Displaced Families

Musi Rejuvenation Project: Telangana Govt to Give Rs. 25,000 and Double-Bedroom Homes to Displaced Families

2 February 2025 - 20:46
Telangana Haj Committee Organizes Fifth Training Camp for Pilgrims

Telangana Haj Committee Organizes Fifth Training Camp for Pilgrims

2 February 2025 - 19:46
Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in a Building Near Kishan Bagh Crossroads

Hyderabad: Fire Breaks Out in a Building Near Kishan Bagh Crossroads

2 February 2025 - 16:21
Hyderabad: Robber Fires at Police in Gachibowli, Arrested After Intense Encounter

Hyderabad: Robber Fires at Police in Gachibowli, Arrested After Intense Encounter

2 February 2025 - 14:01
Back to top button