Hyderabad Shocker: Advocate Murdered for Assisting Woman in Harassment Case

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, an advocate was brutally stabbed to death at an apartment in IS Sadan, Santoshnagar, on Sunday night.

The victim has been identified as Errababu Israel, who was allegedly attacked in retaliation for helping a woman file a harassment case.

Advocate Killed Over Harassment Complaint

According to police reports, an electrician named Dastagiri had been harassing a woman, prompting her to seek legal help. Advocate Errababu Israel took the woman to IS Sadan police station, where a formal complaint was lodged against Dastagiri. Following this, the accused was arrested.

Follow for more details: munsifdaily.com

Revenge Attack Turns Fatal

Holding a grudge against the advocate, Dastagiri allegedly barged into Israel’s residence and attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The victim sustained severe injuries and was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. However, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment.

Alos Read: Hyderabad | Cockroaches, Dead Insects, Blood Spills: Food Safety Nightmare at Mandi Restaurants

Police Investigation Underway

The Santoshnagar police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Authorities are actively pursuing the suspect, and further legal proceedings are expected.

Community in Shock

The tragic murder has sent shockwaves across the legal and local communities. Advocates and residents have demanded strict action against the perpetrator, calling for enhanced security for legal professionals handling sensitive cases.