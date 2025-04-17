Hyderabad Shocker: Man, Brutally Kills 5 Puppies by Smashing Them Against Wall, CCTV Footage Goes Viral

Hyderabad: In a deeply disturbing and inhumane act, a man was caught on CCTV killing five innocent puppies by smashing them against a wall in a residential parking area. The horrific incident occurred on April 14 at Indus VB City Colony in Macha Bolarum, a suburban locality of Hyderabad.

It came to light only today after the brutal act was caught on camera and went viral on social media.

Accused Identified as Local Trader, Confesses to the Crime

The accused, identified as Ashish, a trader residing in the same residential colony, was seen in the footage picking up the puppies and violently hurling them against a wall, resulting in their instant death. When confronted by local residents, Ashish reportedly admitted to the crime, claiming he disliked dogs.

The shocking footage was captured by security cameras installed in the colony’s parking area. The next morning, local residents discovered the dead puppies and, after checking the CCTV footage, were horrified to uncover the truth behind the killings.

Police Launch Investigation After Residents File Complaint

Following the discovery, residents filed a complaint with the Alwal Police. The authorities have initiated a thorough investigation based on the CCTV evidence and statements from witnesses.

Public Outrage and Demand for Justice Grows

Animal rights activists and citizens across Hyderabad have condemned the brutal killing, calling for strict action against Ashish under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act and relevant IPC sections. Social media is abuzz with calls for justice, as the viral video has triggered widespread anger and concern for animal safety in residential neighborhoods.