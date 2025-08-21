Hyderabad Shocker: Woman and Lover Murder Husband While He Slept

Hyderabad: A heartbreaking incident took place in the Allahpur area of the city, where a wife, along with her lover, killed her husband. According to the police, the deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shadol.

As per details, the accused Tabassum conspired with her lover to commit the crime. At night, when Muhammad Shadol was asleep, he was attacked, and his face was smothered with a pillow, leading to his brutal murder.

After the murder, Tabassum called her husband’s brother in the morning and told him that Shadol was not waking up. When the brother reached the spot, he grew suspicious after seeing the condition of the deceased. He rushed Shadol to the hospital and later lodged a complaint with the police. Following this, a postmortem was conducted, which confirmed that Shadol had been murdered. The gruesome incident caused a sensation in the locality.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation. Initial findings suggest there had been domestic disputes between the couple, and during this time, Tabassum, along with her lover, planned to eliminate her husband. Efforts are underway to arrest Tabassum and her accomplice.

After the incident came to light, local residents expressed anger and outrage. Police have sent the body for postmortem and further investigation is in progress.