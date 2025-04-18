Hyderabad Shocker: Woman Kills Two Sons with Coconut Knife Before Jumping to Death

In a heartbreaking incident, a 35-year-old woman allegedly killed her two sons before taking her own life by jumping from their residential apartment. The horrifying event took place on Thursday evening and has sent shockwaves across the local community.

Woman Jumps to Death After Killing Sons

According to police reports, the woman used a knife meant for cutting tender coconuts to fatally attack her two sons, aged 11 and 9. While the elder son was found dead in a pool of blood at the scene, the younger son was rushed to a nearby hospital in a critical condition but unfortunately succumbed to his injuries.

Suicide Note Points to Emotional Distress

A seven-page suicide note was recovered from the residence, which reportedly reveals the woman’s emotional distress and resentment toward her husband. Police officials stated that the contents of the note indicate she had been mentally disturbed and struggling with personal turmoil.

Family Health Issues May Have Contributed

The police also mentioned that both the woman and her sons were dealing with ongoing health issues, which could have contributed to her emotional and psychological condition. Investigators are continuing to probe the case to understand the full context behind the tragedy.

Community in Shock Over the Tragic Loss

Neighbors and locals have expressed their shock and grief over the incident. Many described the family as quiet and reserved, with no visible signs of distress. Authorities have urged the public to be more aware of mental health issues and seek timely help in distressing situations.

Authorities Continue Investigation

Police are currently investigating the case in detail and will be questioning the woman’s husband and other family members to gather more insights. The incident serves as a grim reminder of the importance of mental health support and the need for open communication within families.