Hyderabad Shocker: Youth Blackmails Minor Girl, Traps Siblings in Online Love Scam

Hyderabad: A deeply disturbing case of online exploitation has surfaced in Ghatkesar, Hyderabad, where a youth identified as Avinash Reddy has been booked for allegedly blackmailing and harassing two minor sisters after befriending one of them on Instagram. The incident came to light after one of the victims attempted to die by suicide due to the emotional trauma caused by the accused.

Avinash Reddy Befriends Minor Girl on Instagram, Proposes Love

According to police reports, Avinash Reddy initially became friends with one of the minor girls on Instagram and later proposed love, which the girl accepted. However, what started as an online relationship soon turned into a nightmare.

Harassment Begins: Avinash Blackmails Victim Using Private Photos

After gaining the girl’s trust, Avinash allegedly began to blackmail her, claiming he was also interested in her younger sister. When the girl objected, he started threatening her with private photos and videos, pressuring her into submission.

Also Read: KTR Attacks Revanth Over Land Controversy: ‘This Is Corruption & Betrayal’

Demand for Sister and Gold Ornaments Shocks Family

Avinash reportedly demanded that the girl bring her sister and gold ornaments from their home in exchange for deleting the photos and videos. The manipulation and threats pushed the girl to a breaking point.

Suicide Attempt Foiled: Minor Rescued, Hospitalized

Unable to bear the ongoing harassment, the girl attempted to take her own life at home. Fortunately, her family intervened in time and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she is currently recovering.

Police File Case Against Avinash Reddy

The father of the minor girls filed a complaint at the Ghatkesar police station. A case has been registered under relevant sections of the POCSO Act, IT Act, and Indian Penal Code (IPC). Police have begun an investigation into the incident, and efforts are on to trace and arrest the accused.

Online Safety Warning for Parents and Teenagers

This case once again highlights the dangers of unmonitored online interactions and the need for parental vigilance. Authorities urge families to educate children on safe online behavior, and to report any suspicious activity immediately.