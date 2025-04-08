Hyderabad: Shocking News for Non-Veg Lovers – Meat Shops to Remain Closed on April 10

Hyderabad: Non-vegetarian food lovers in Hyderabad are in for a surprise. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has announced that all meat shops across the city will remain closed on Wednesday, April 10, in observance of Mahavir Jayanti – one of the most significant festivals in the Jain religion.

GHMC Orders Closure of Chicken, Mutton, Beef, and Fish Shops

GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose has issued directives to the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad, and Rachakonda to ensure the closure of all shops selling chicken, mutton, beef, fish, and other meat products on that day. The decision has been taken out of respect for the religious sentiments of the Jain community and their principle of “Ahimsa” (non-violence).

Appeal for Voluntary Cooperation from Shopkeepers

The GHMC has also appealed to meat shop owners and vendors to voluntarily shut their shops on April 10, as a mark of solidarity and to promote communal harmony on this important religious day.

Why Mahavir Jayanti is Celebrated

Mahavir Jayanti commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th and last Tirthankara of Jainism. It is considered the most important spiritual celebration in the Jain calendar.

The Message of Non-Violence and Virtues

According to Jain beliefs, Lord Mahavir propagated five core principles: Ahimsa (non-violence), Satya (truth), Asteya (non-stealing), Brahmacharya (celibacy), and Aparigraha (non-possessiveness). On this day, followers remember and pledge to practice these values in their lives.

Traditional Celebrations Across Jain Communities

Devotees mark Mahavir Jayanti by visiting temples, offering prayers, taking part in religious processions (Rath Yatra), and singing bhajans and devotional hymns. The celebration reflects their deep reverence and spiritual devotion toward Lord Mahavir.