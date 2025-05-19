Shops Closed at Charminar as Hyderabad Mourns Gulzar Houz Fire Tragedy

Hyderabad: A somber atmosphere looms over Charminar, one of Hyderabad’s busiest commercial zones, a day after the deadly inferno at Gulzar Houz claimed 17 lives from a single family. As a mark of respect, jewellery shops and businesses in the area have voluntarily shut down.

17 Lives Lost in Fire, Including a 2-Year-Old Child

The heartbreaking fire tragedy unfolded on Sunday morning in Palabasti near Gulzar Houz, where a massive blaze engulfed a 125-year-old building, leading to the death of 17 members of the same family, including a 2-year-old baby.

Old Structure With One Entry Point Proved Fatal

The historic structure, estimated to be 125 years old, had only one entrance, which became a death trap when the fire started from the ground floor, cutting off escape routes for those on the upper floors.

The narrow layout and age of the building significantly hampered rescue efforts, making it almost impossible for firefighters and bystanders to enter the structure during the initial moments of the blaze.

Business Community Joins in Mourning

On Monday, the usually bustling Charminar commercial belt was eerily quiet as shopkeepers, especially in the jewellery sector, closed their stores in solidarity with the victims’ family and to mourn the tragedy.

Public Outcry for Safety Reforms

The incident has triggered widespread public outrage over fire safety and emergency preparedness in densely populated and heritage-rich areas like the old city. Citizens and activists are calling for urgent inspection of old structures, enforcement of fire norms, and improved emergency access infrastructure.

Investigations are underway to determine the cause of the fire, and a First Information Report (FIR) has already been registered by Charminar police.