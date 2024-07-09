Hyderabad | Siraj Meets CM Revanth Reddy, Presents Team India Jersey: Video

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj met Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy today, presenting him with a Team India jersey. The meeting was captured on video, which also featured Congress leader Mohammad Azharuddin.

Siraj, who recently returned to Hyderabad after Team India’s ICC T20 World Cup victory, was greeted with a grand celebration. Fireworks, patriotic songs, marfa music, and jubilant fans marked the 30-year-old cricketer’s homecoming.

As a part of the victorious squad, Siraj will receive a share of the Rs 125 crore prize from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Each of the 15 players, including Siraj, will be awarded Rs 5 crore.

India secured the T20 World Cup title by defeating South Africa in a thrilling final, clinching victory by seven runs.