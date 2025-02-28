Hyderabad Rolls Out Singapore-Style Smart Parking with Cashless System & Real-Time Tracking

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a smart parking initiative inspired by Singapore’s advanced model to tackle chaotic parking and traffic congestion. The project, operational from February 2025, introduces barrier-free access, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and real-time app updates across high-traffic zones like Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad Revolutionizes Parking with Singapore-Style Smart System

Singapore’s Barrier-Free Model Comes to Hyderabad

GHMC’s new system eliminates physical tickets and entry barriers, mirroring Singapore’s efficient parking infrastructure. Key highlights include:

Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): AI-powered cameras scan vehicles for seamless entry/exit.

Real-Time Mobile App Updates: Drivers can check parking availability, reserve slots, and pay via apps.

100% Cashless Transactions: QR code-based payments reduce delays and contact.

Two mechanized facilities are already under construction at Nampally Road and KBR Park Gate-1, with expansions planned for Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, and Karwan.

Also Read: South Korea: Tens of Thousands Set to Rally for and Against Yoon’s Impeachment

How Hyderabad’s Smart Parking Works

The tech-driven system integrates multiple innovations:

AI Cameras & Sensors:

Weather-resistant sensors detect real-time parking availability.

ANPR tech tracks vehicle duration and flags unauthorized parking.

Unified Digital Platform:

Combines data from public, private, and commercial parking lots.

Live updates displayed on digital screens at entrances.

EV Charging & Connectivity:

Dedicated slots for electric vehicles with reservable charging points.

Free WiFi and LPWAN networks ensure constant connectivity.

PPP Framework:

Developed under a Build, Own, Operate, Share, Transfer (BOOST) model with private partners handling maintenance for 5+ years.

Benefits for Drivers & the City

Reduced Congestion: Real-time updates minimize time spent searching for parking.

Enhanced Security: AI surveillance deters theft and misuse.

Eco-Friendly Focus: EV charging stations promote sustainable transport.

Transparent Pricing: Dynamic rates based on demand and location.

A GHMC official stated, “This system will set a benchmark for Indian cities, optimizing space and cutting emissions.”

Future Expansion & Impact

Hyderabad’s smart parking is part of a broader push to improve urban mobility. By 2026, GHMC plans to:

Integrate 10,000+ parking slots into the digital ecosystem.

Link the system to metro stations and Hyderabad Airport’s contactless parking.

Introduce dynamic pricing to manage peak-hour demand.

Hyderabad’s Singapore-inspired smart parking marks a leap toward tech-driven urban planning. With features like barrier-free access, ANPR, and cashless payments, the city aims to resolve parking woes while setting a template for other Indian metros.