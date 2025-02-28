Hyderabad Rolls Out Singapore-Style Smart Parking with Cashless System & Real-Time Tracking
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a smart parking initiative inspired by Singapore’s advanced model to tackle chaotic parking and traffic congestion.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a smart parking initiative inspired by Singapore’s advanced model to tackle chaotic parking and traffic congestion. The project, operational from February 2025, introduces barrier-free access, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and real-time app updates across high-traffic zones like Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills.
Table of Contents
Hyderabad Revolutionizes Parking with Singapore-Style Smart System
Singapore’s Barrier-Free Model Comes to Hyderabad
GHMC’s new system eliminates physical tickets and entry barriers, mirroring Singapore’s efficient parking infrastructure. Key highlights include:
- Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): AI-powered cameras scan vehicles for seamless entry/exit.
- Real-Time Mobile App Updates: Drivers can check parking availability, reserve slots, and pay via apps.
- 100% Cashless Transactions: QR code-based payments reduce delays and contact.
Two mechanized facilities are already under construction at Nampally Road and KBR Park Gate-1, with expansions planned for Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, and Karwan.
Also Read: South Korea: Tens of Thousands Set to Rally for and Against Yoon’s Impeachment
How Hyderabad’s Smart Parking Works
The tech-driven system integrates multiple innovations:
- AI Cameras & Sensors:
- Weather-resistant sensors detect real-time parking availability.
- ANPR tech tracks vehicle duration and flags unauthorized parking.
- Unified Digital Platform:
- Combines data from public, private, and commercial parking lots.
- Live updates displayed on digital screens at entrances.
- EV Charging & Connectivity:
- Dedicated slots for electric vehicles with reservable charging points.
- Free WiFi and LPWAN networks ensure constant connectivity.
- PPP Framework:
- Developed under a Build, Own, Operate, Share, Transfer (BOOST) model with private partners handling maintenance for 5+ years.
Benefits for Drivers & the City
- Reduced Congestion: Real-time updates minimize time spent searching for parking.
- Enhanced Security: AI surveillance deters theft and misuse.
- Eco-Friendly Focus: EV charging stations promote sustainable transport.
- Transparent Pricing: Dynamic rates based on demand and location.
A GHMC official stated, “This system will set a benchmark for Indian cities, optimizing space and cutting emissions.”
Future Expansion & Impact
Hyderabad’s smart parking is part of a broader push to improve urban mobility. By 2026, GHMC plans to:
- Integrate 10,000+ parking slots into the digital ecosystem.
- Link the system to metro stations and Hyderabad Airport’s contactless parking.
- Introduce dynamic pricing to manage peak-hour demand.
Hyderabad’s Singapore-inspired smart parking marks a leap toward tech-driven urban planning. With features like barrier-free access, ANPR, and cashless payments, the city aims to resolve parking woes while setting a template for other Indian metros.