Hyderabad Rolls Out Singapore-Style Smart Parking with Cashless System & Real-Time Tracking

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a smart parking initiative inspired by Singapore’s advanced model to tackle chaotic parking and traffic congestion.

Uma Devi28 February 2025 - 13:19
Hyderabad’s new smart parking system uses AI cameras and digital signage for seamless, cashless vehicle management.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has launched a smart parking initiative inspired by Singapore’s advanced model to tackle chaotic parking and traffic congestion. The project, operational from February 2025, introduces barrier-free access, automatic number plate recognition (ANPR), and real-time app updates across high-traffic zones like Khairatabad and Jubilee Hills.

Hyderabad Revolutionizes Parking with Singapore-Style Smart System

Singapore’s Barrier-Free Model Comes to Hyderabad

GHMC’s new system eliminates physical tickets and entry barriers, mirroring Singapore’s efficient parking infrastructure. Key highlights include:

  • Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR): AI-powered cameras scan vehicles for seamless entry/exit.
  • Real-Time Mobile App Updates: Drivers can check parking availability, reserve slots, and pay via apps.
  • 100% Cashless Transactions: QR code-based payments reduce delays and contact.

Two mechanized facilities are already under construction at Nampally Road and KBR Park Gate-1, with expansions planned for Mehdipatnam, Goshamahal, and Karwan.

How Hyderabad’s Smart Parking Works

The tech-driven system integrates multiple innovations:

  1. AI Cameras & Sensors:
  • Weather-resistant sensors detect real-time parking availability.
  • ANPR tech tracks vehicle duration and flags unauthorized parking.
  1. Unified Digital Platform:
  • Combines data from public, private, and commercial parking lots.
  • Live updates displayed on digital screens at entrances.
  1. EV Charging & Connectivity:
  • Dedicated slots for electric vehicles with reservable charging points.
  • Free WiFi and LPWAN networks ensure constant connectivity.
  1. PPP Framework:
  • Developed under a Build, Own, Operate, Share, Transfer (BOOST) model with private partners handling maintenance for 5+ years.

Benefits for Drivers & the City

  • Reduced Congestion: Real-time updates minimize time spent searching for parking.
  • Enhanced Security: AI surveillance deters theft and misuse.
  • Eco-Friendly Focus: EV charging stations promote sustainable transport.
  • Transparent Pricing: Dynamic rates based on demand and location.

A GHMC official stated, “This system will set a benchmark for Indian cities, optimizing space and cutting emissions.”

Future Expansion & Impact

Hyderabad’s smart parking is part of a broader push to improve urban mobility. By 2026, GHMC plans to:

  • Integrate 10,000+ parking slots into the digital ecosystem.
  • Link the system to metro stations and Hyderabad Airport’s contactless parking.
  • Introduce dynamic pricing to manage peak-hour demand.

Hyderabad’s Singapore-inspired smart parking marks a leap toward tech-driven urban planning. With features like barrier-free access, ANPR, and cashless payments, the city aims to resolve parking woes while setting a template for other Indian metros.

